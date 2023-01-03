Raymond James & Associates Has $108.67 Million Stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC)

Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 727,906 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,438 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates owned about 0.15% of Marsh & McLennan Companies worth $108,670,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. First Financial Corp IN boosted its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 84.5% during the 2nd quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 190 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 206.5% in the 2nd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 190 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the period. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Institutional investors own 87.30% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Dean Michael Klisura sold 8,694 shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies stock in a transaction on Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.34, for a total value of $1,498,323.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 20,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,549,342.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Oscar Fanjul sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.57, for a total value of $511,710.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 87,097 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,856,135.29. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Dean Michael Klisura sold 8,694 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.34, for a total value of $1,498,323.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 20,595 shares in the company, valued at $3,549,342.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Trading Down 0.8 %

MMC stock opened at $165.48 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $166.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $161.37. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $142.80 and a fifty-two week high of $183.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $82.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $4.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.87 billion. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a return on equity of 31.70% and a net margin of 16.26%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.08 EPS. Analysts expect that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 6.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have commented on MMC shares. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Marsh & McLennan Companies in a research report on Friday, December 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $157.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com started coverage on Marsh & McLennan Companies in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup initiated coverage on Marsh & McLennan Companies in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $185.00 price objective for the company. Atlantic Securities downgraded Marsh & McLennan Companies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $185.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Marsh & McLennan Companies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $177.54.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Company Profile

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates in two segments, Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking, catastrophe and financial modeling, and related advisory services; and insurance program management services.

