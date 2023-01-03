AE Wealth Management LLC Buys 35,241 Shares of LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB)

AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Rating) by 21.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 197,273 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 35,241 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in LyondellBasell Industries were worth $14,851,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in LYB. City State Bank grew its position in LyondellBasell Industries by 6.2% during the first quarter. City State Bank now owns 1,705 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $175,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL increased its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 1.0% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 10,812 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,112,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 1.0% in the second quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 11,033 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $965,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 33.9% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 446 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quent Capital LLC increased its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 23.4% in the first quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 602 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.12% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently weighed in on LYB. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $95.00 to $92.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. StockNews.com raised shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, December 25th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $96.00 to $83.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 19th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $115.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $73.00 to $65.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, LyondellBasell Industries currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $92.63.

LyondellBasell Industries Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE:LYB opened at $83.03 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $27.04 billion, a PE ratio of 6.43, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.20. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $82.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $83.62. LyondellBasell Industries has a fifty-two week low of $71.46 and a fifty-two week high of $117.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 28th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.96 by ($1.00). The firm had revenue of $12.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.28 billion. LyondellBasell Industries had a net margin of 8.03% and a return on equity of 39.88%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that LyondellBasell Industries will post 12.27 earnings per share for the current year.

LyondellBasell Industries Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 5th. Investors of record on Monday, November 28th were given a $1.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 25th. This represents a $4.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.73%. LyondellBasell Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.87%.

About LyondellBasell Industries

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, Poland, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

Featured Stories

