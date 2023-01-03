Raymond James & Associates Reduces Stock Holdings in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

Raymond James & Associates lowered its position in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 527,463 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 17,042 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $108,001,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SHW. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in Sherwin-Williams by 19.5% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 141,937 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $31,729,000 after buying an additional 23,174 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its position in Sherwin-Williams by 162.4% in the second quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 27,317 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $6,117,000 after buying an additional 16,908 shares during the last quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Sherwin-Williams by 6.2% in the second quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,208 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $271,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund lifted its position in Sherwin-Williams by 0.8% in the second quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 31,538 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $7,062,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Sherwin-Williams by 7.9% in the first quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,459 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $364,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Sherwin-Williams alerts:

Sherwin-Williams Stock Performance

Shares of Sherwin-Williams stock opened at $237.33 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.08. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 52 week low of $195.24 and a 52 week high of $353.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.69. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $239.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $233.58.

Sherwin-Williams Dividend Announcement

Sherwin-Williams ( NYSE:SHW Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.60 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $6.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.78 billion. Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 8.94% and a return on equity of 90.50%. The firm’s revenue was up 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.09 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 8.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 18th were given a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 17th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.01%. Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.48%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Sherwin-Williams to $210.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams to $240.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $280.00 to $257.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $288.00 to $264.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of Sherwin-Williams from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $277.32.

About Sherwin-Williams

(Get Rating)

The Sherwin-Williams Company develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells paints, coatings, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors, and do-it-yourself homeowners.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Sherwin-Williams Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sherwin-Williams and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.