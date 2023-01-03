PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) Shares Sold by Raymond James & Associates

Raymond James & Associates cut its stake in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,344,890 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 17,152 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates owned 0.12% of PayPal worth $115,755,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in PayPal by 21.0% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,771,992 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $205,283,000 after acquiring an additional 307,481 shares during the period. Woodline Partners LP purchased a new position in shares of PayPal in the second quarter valued at $5,746,000. Gradient Investments LLC increased its position in shares of PayPal by 67.8% in the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 301,636 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $21,066,000 after buying an additional 121,831 shares in the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of PayPal in the second quarter valued at $382,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in shares of PayPal by 8.6% in the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,575 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $180,000 after buying an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. 72.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on PYPL shares. Stephens dropped their price target on PayPal from $105.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on PayPal from $90.00 to $75.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on PayPal from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on PayPal from $120.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on PayPal from $137.00 to $109.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $124.47.

PayPal Stock Performance

PayPal stock opened at $71.22 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $77.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $83.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $81.19 billion, a PE ratio of 36.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.27. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $66.39 and a one year high of $196.10.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The credit services provider reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $6.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.82 billion. PayPal had a return on equity of 16.85% and a net margin of 8.50%. PayPal’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.90 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About PayPal

(Get Rating)

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Zettle, Hyperwallet, Honey, and Paidy names. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 100 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

Featured Articles

