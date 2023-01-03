Raymond James & Associates Lowers Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Raymond James & Associates decreased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Get Rating) by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,995,699 shares of the company’s stock after selling 332,205 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates owned approximately 0.13% of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF worth $108,923,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VEA. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P now owns 1,002,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,163,000 after purchasing an additional 11,011 shares in the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 70.3% in the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 26,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,264,000 after purchasing an additional 10,861 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 5,186,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,108,000 after purchasing an additional 152,648 shares in the last quarter. MAS Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 13.7% in the 1st quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 44,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,178,000 after purchasing an additional 5,372 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 470,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,597,000 after purchasing an additional 31,878 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Stock Down 1.0 %

NYSEARCA VEA opened at $41.97 on Tuesday. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $35.42 and a 1-year high of $51.92. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.68.

