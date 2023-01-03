Field & Main Bank Has $53,000 Stock Position in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)

Field & Main Bank lowered its holdings in shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Get Rating) by 16.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the period. Field & Main Bank’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $53,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Carrier Global by 3.4% in the third quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $666,000 after acquiring an additional 618 shares during the period. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. raised its stake in shares of Carrier Global by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. now owns 7,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,000 after purchasing an additional 523 shares during the period. Clarius Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Carrier Global by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 8,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $311,000 after purchasing an additional 656 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. grew its position in Carrier Global by 71.5% during the third quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 128,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,583,000 after buying an additional 53,722 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Segment Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Carrier Global during the third quarter worth about $6,018,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.21% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Jurgen Timperman sold 102,552 shares of Carrier Global stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.57, for a total value of $4,468,190.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Carrier Global Stock Performance

CARR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Carrier Global from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Carrier Global from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Carrier Global from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 9th. TheStreet raised Carrier Global from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, November 25th. Finally, Cowen lowered their target price on Carrier Global from $58.00 to $49.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Carrier Global presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.86.

CARR stock opened at $41.25 on Tuesday. Carrier Global Co. has a 1 year low of $33.10 and a 1 year high of $54.64. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $42.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.67. The company has a market cap of $34.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.18.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $5.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.44 billion. Carrier Global had a return on equity of 28.45% and a net margin of 17.55%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Carrier Global Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 22nd will be given a $0.185 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 21st. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.79%. This is a positive change from Carrier Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Carrier Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 17.87%.

About Carrier Global

(Get Rating)

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating, cooling, and ventilation needs of residential and commercial customers.

Read More

