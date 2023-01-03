Clarius Group LLC Reduces Position in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA)

Clarius Group LLC decreased its holdings in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,551 shares of the company’s stock after selling 57 shares during the period. Clarius Group LLC’s holdings in HCA Healthcare were worth $469,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HCA. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its position in HCA Healthcare by 12.8% during the second quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its position in HCA Healthcare by 28.7% during the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its position in HCA Healthcare by 9.4% during the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in HCA Healthcare by 1.3% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 4,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,128,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the period. Finally, TIAA FSB increased its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare by 4.7% during the third quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 1,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.60% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on HCA. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on HCA Healthcare from $233.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 12th. Mizuho raised their price target on HCA Healthcare from $242.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. StockNews.com downgraded HCA Healthcare from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on HCA Healthcare from $255.00 to $235.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on HCA Healthcare from $240.00 to $251.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $238.50.

HCA Healthcare Stock Down 0.2 %

HCA stock opened at $239.96 on Tuesday. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a twelve month low of $164.47 and a twelve month high of $279.02. The stock has a market cap of $67.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.56, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.65. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $231.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $209.21.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 21st. The company reported $3.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.89 by $0.04. HCA Healthcare had a negative return on equity of 118,372.40% and a net margin of 8.99%. The firm had revenue of $14.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $4.57 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 16.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HCA Healthcare Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 14th were issued a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 13th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.93%. HCA Healthcare’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.66%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider A Bruce Moore, Jr. sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.07, for a total value of $2,240,700.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 30,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,902,924.49. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other HCA Healthcare news, insider Charles J. Hall sold 9,838 shares of HCA Healthcare stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.50, for a total value of $2,198,793.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 199,883 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,673,850.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider A Bruce Moore, Jr. sold 10,000 shares of HCA Healthcare stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.07, for a total value of $2,240,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 30,807 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,902,924.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 30,170 shares of company stock valued at $6,700,630. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

HCA Healthcare Company Profile

(Get Rating)

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides health care services company in the United States. The company operates general and acute care hospitals that offers medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.

