iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) Shares Sold by AE Wealth Management LLC

AE Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Get Rating) by 8.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 99,992 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,293 shares during the quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $21,924,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in IJH. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 27,039.0% during the 1st quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,918,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $511,000 after buying an additional 3,903,893 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 72.9% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 2,445,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $553,343,000 after buying an additional 1,031,500 shares in the last quarter. Cowa LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 4,837.6% during the 1st quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 993,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,817,000 after buying an additional 973,182 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 208.3% during the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,209,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,576,000 after buying an additional 817,014 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 11,623,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,629,622,000 after buying an additional 630,526 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IJH opened at $241.89 on Tuesday. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a 1 year low of $217.39 and a 1 year high of $286.72. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $245.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $240.57.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

