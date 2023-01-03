AE Wealth Management LLC Has $21.25 Million Stake in Global SuperDividend US ETF (NYSEARCA:DIV)

AE Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Global SuperDividend US ETF (NYSEARCA:DIV – Get Rating) by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,205,242 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 88,140 shares during the quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC owned 3.38% of Global SuperDividend US ETF worth $21,248,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC raised its stake in shares of Global SuperDividend US ETF by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 29,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $516,000 after purchasing an additional 1,090 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its stake in shares of Global SuperDividend US ETF by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 49,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $865,000 after purchasing an additional 2,665 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Global SuperDividend US ETF by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 18,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,000 after purchasing an additional 1,198 shares during the period. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Global SuperDividend US ETF by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC now owns 33,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $601,000 after purchasing an additional 840 shares during the period. Finally, Foresight Capital Management Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Global SuperDividend US ETF by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Foresight Capital Management Advisors Inc. now owns 211,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,727,000 after purchasing an additional 3,986 shares during the period.

Get Global SuperDividend US ETF alerts:

Global SuperDividend US ETF Price Performance

DIV opened at $18.79 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $19.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.34. Global SuperDividend US ETF has a 1 year low of $17.37 and a 1 year high of $21.84.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Global SuperDividend US ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global SuperDividend US ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.