AE Wealth Management LLC Sells 36,498 Shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

AE Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Get Rating) by 7.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 451,665 shares of the company’s stock after selling 36,498 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $23,789,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Coury Firm Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.2% in the second quarter. Coury Firm Asset Management LLC now owns 7,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $437,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the period. Archer Investment Corp increased its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 7.0% in the second quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 2,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.5% in the first quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 35,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,469,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. TL Private Wealth increased its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.1% in the second quarter. TL Private Wealth now owns 15,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $899,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. Finally, S&T Bank PA increased its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 5.5% in the first quarter. S&T Bank PA now owns 3,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the period.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Performance

BATS IEFA opened at $61.64 on Tuesday. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a twelve month low of $56.55 and a twelve month high of $70.84. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $60.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $58.88.

