SkyOak Wealth LLC Has $278,000 Holdings in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

SkyOak Wealth LLC lessened its stake in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Get Rating) by 23.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,472 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 1,090 shares during the quarter. SkyOak Wealth LLC’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $278,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Diversified Trust Co lifted its holdings in Alibaba Group by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 2,758 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $314,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Alibaba Group by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 2,377 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $270,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Clarus Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Alibaba Group by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Clarus Group Inc. now owns 2,085 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $237,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Alibaba Group by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,695 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $647,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Diligent Investors LLC lifted its holdings in Alibaba Group by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Diligent Investors LLC now owns 2,900 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $330,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.86% of the company’s stock.

Alibaba Group Stock Performance

Alibaba Group stock opened at $88.09 on Tuesday. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 12-month low of $58.01 and a 12-month high of $138.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $79.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $88.98. The stock has a market cap of $233.27 billion, a PE ratio of 220.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.59.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Alibaba Group Profile

Several research analysts have weighed in on BABA shares. Mizuho lowered their price objective on Alibaba Group from $160.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Benchmark lowered their price objective on Alibaba Group from $206.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 18th. StockNews.com started coverage on Alibaba Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Alibaba Group from $110.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on Alibaba Group from $146.00 to $144.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $144.06.

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

