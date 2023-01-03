Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT) Position Decreased by McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc.

McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT – Get Rating) by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,720 shares of the company’s stock after selling 452 shares during the period. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc.’s holdings in Alliant Energy were worth $250,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Alliant Energy by 8.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,692,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $855,496,000 after buying an additional 1,021,148 shares in the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP lifted its stake in Alliant Energy by 99.9% during the second quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 994,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,268,000 after buying an additional 496,851 shares in the last quarter. Natixis lifted its stake in Alliant Energy by 583.7% during the second quarter. Natixis now owns 516,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,284,000 after buying an additional 441,353 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in Alliant Energy by 431.9% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 521,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,586,000 after buying an additional 423,754 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Pension Service lifted its stake in Alliant Energy by 11,488.8% during the first quarter. National Pension Service now owns 371,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,235,000 after buying an additional 368,674 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.89% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on LNT shares. Guggenheim reduced their price target on shares of Alliant Energy from $60.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Monday, October 24th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Alliant Energy from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Alliant Energy to $58.00 in a research report on Monday, November 21st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Alliant Energy in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Alliant Energy to $51.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Alliant Energy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.44.

Alliant Energy Trading Down 1.5 %

Shares of LNT stock opened at $55.21 on Tuesday. Alliant Energy Co. has a 12 month low of $47.19 and a 12 month high of $65.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The business’s 50 day moving average is $54.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.52. The company has a market cap of $13.86 billion, a PE ratio of 20.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.52.

Alliant Energy (NASDAQ:LNT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.04 by ($0.11). Alliant Energy had a net margin of 16.52% and a return on equity of 11.12%. The company had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter. Equities analysts predict that Alliant Energy Co. will post 2.81 EPS for the current year.

Alliant Energy Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 31st were paid a $0.4275 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 28th. This represents a $1.71 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.10%. Alliant Energy’s payout ratio is 64.53%.

Alliant Energy Profile

(Get Rating)

Alliant Energy Corporation operates as a utility holding company that provides regulated electricity and natural gas services. It operates through three segments: Utility Electric Operations, Utility Gas Operations, and Utility Other. The company, through its subsidiary, Interstate Power and Light Company (IPL), primarily generates and distributes electricity, and distributes and transports natural gas to retail customers in Iowa; sells electricity to wholesale customers in Minnesota, Illinois, and Iowa; and generates and distributes steam in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.

See Also

