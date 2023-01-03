Clarius Group LLC Trims Stock Position in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU)

Clarius Group LLC lessened its holdings in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Get Rating) by 12.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,716 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 804 shares during the period. Clarius Group LLC’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $490,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of PRU. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Prudential Financial in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Prudential Financial in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services purchased a new stake in shares of Prudential Financial in the second quarter valued at about $31,000. American National Bank purchased a new position in shares of Prudential Financial during the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel purchased a new position in shares of Prudential Financial during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.33% of the company’s stock.

Prudential Financial Price Performance

PRU opened at $99.46 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $103.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $98.49. The firm has a market cap of $37.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 138.14 and a beta of 1.41. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a twelve month low of $85.46 and a twelve month high of $124.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16.

Prudential Financial Dividend Announcement

Prudential Financial ( NYSE:PRU Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by ($0.08). Prudential Financial had a net margin of 0.52% and a return on equity of 10.20%. The company had revenue of $21.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.76 billion. Equities research analysts expect that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 9.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 22nd were paid a dividend of $1.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 21st. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.83%. Prudential Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 666.67%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Prudential Financial

In other news, SVP Timothy L. Schmidt sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.55, for a total value of $207,100.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,198 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,677,302.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, SVP Timothy L. Schmidt sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.55, for a total value of $207,100.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,198 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,677,302.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Ann M. Kappler sold 3,609 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.62, for a total transaction of $392,009.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 9,779 shares in the company, valued at $1,062,194.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Prudential Financial from $111.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Prudential Financial from $122.00 to $118.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Prudential Financial from $98.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Raymond James downgraded shares of Prudential Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Prudential Financial to $102.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have issued a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $104.77.

Prudential Financial Profile

Prudential Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through eight segments: PGIM, Retirement, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, International Businesses, and Closed Block.

