Shufro Rose & Co. LLC Has $4.23 Million Position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Shufro Rose & Co. LLC grew its position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 25,902 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the period. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $4,229,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Heritage Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC bought a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the 2nd quarter worth about $41,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the 3rd quarter worth about $50,000. RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 177.2% during the 2nd quarter. RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC now owns 316 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 202 shares during the period. Finally, Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 50.0% during the 3rd quarter. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC now owns 489 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.76% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Marie T. Gallagher sold 5,558 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.01, for a total transaction of $1,000,495.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 41,195 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,415,511.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other PepsiCo news, SVP Marie T. Gallagher sold 5,558 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.01, for a total transaction of $1,000,495.58. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 41,195 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,415,511.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Paula Santilli sold 2,787 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.63, for a total transaction of $500,628.81. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 59,997 shares in the company, valued at $10,777,261.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 37,639 shares of company stock worth $6,633,617 in the last three months. 0.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

PepsiCo Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:PEP opened at $180.66 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $181.74 and a 200-day moving average of $175.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $248.90 billion, a PE ratio of 25.85, a PEG ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 12 month low of $153.37 and a 12 month high of $186.84.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 12th. The company reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $21.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.82 billion. PepsiCo had a net margin of 11.61% and a return on equity of 51.13%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.79 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PepsiCo Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 6th. Investors of record on Friday, December 2nd will be given a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 1st. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is 65.81%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently commented on PEP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $188.00 to $186.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 30th. Redburn Partners started coverage on shares of PepsiCo in a report on Friday, November 4th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $141.00 price objective for the company. Argus boosted their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $195.00 to $206.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $173.00 to $172.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $182.21.

PepsiCo Company Profile

(Get Rating)

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

Featured Stories

