Xponance Inc. Has $4.14 Million Stock Position in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO)

Xponance Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Rating) by 7.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 22,273 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,571 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Tractor Supply were worth $4,140,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. lifted its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 350.0% during the first quarter. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. now owns 126 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Tractor Supply during the second quarter worth $29,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Tractor Supply during the second quarter worth $30,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in Tractor Supply during the second quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its stake in Tractor Supply by 84.0% during the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 195 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.13% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Tractor Supply news, EVP Melissa Kersey sold 4,921 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.19, for a total value of $1,088,475.99. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,573 shares in the company, valued at $1,011,501.87. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Tractor Supply news, Director Mark J. Weikel sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.06, for a total value of $1,242,360.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,181 shares in the company, valued at $1,693,957.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Melissa Kersey sold 4,921 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.19, for a total transaction of $1,088,475.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,573 shares in the company, valued at $1,011,501.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 24,999 shares of company stock worth $5,418,261. 0.23% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Tractor Supply Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ TSCO opened at $224.97 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $217.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $203.12. Tractor Supply has a 1 year low of $166.49 and a 1 year high of $241.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 0.21.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 20th. The specialty retailer reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.09 by $0.01. Tractor Supply had a net margin of 7.69% and a return on equity of 54.35%. The firm had revenue of $3.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.28 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.95 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Tractor Supply will post 9.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tractor Supply Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 6th. Investors of record on Monday, November 21st were issued a dividend of $0.92 per share. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 18th. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.96%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Tractor Supply from $213.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Tractor Supply from $253.00 to $238.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Tractor Supply from $224.00 to $219.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Tractor Supply in a research note on Monday, December 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $260.00 target price for the company. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Tractor Supply in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $236.22.

Tractor Supply Profile

(Get Rating)

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

Featured Articles

