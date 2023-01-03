iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) is W Advisors LLC’s 8th Largest Position

W Advisors LLC lessened its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 50.0% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 9,049 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,032 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 ETF comprises 3.0% of W Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. W Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $3,245,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Willner & Heller LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 16.5% in the 3rd quarter. Willner & Heller LLC now owns 833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $299,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the period. Dfpg Investments LLC lifted its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 64.8% during the third quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC now owns 3,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,471,000 after purchasing an additional 1,539 shares during the last quarter. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. lifted its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 10.8% during the third quarter. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. now owns 118,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,355,000 after purchasing an additional 11,498 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. lifted its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 81.1% during the third quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 21,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,833,000 after purchasing an additional 9,777 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TruWealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 18.8% during the third quarter. TruWealth Advisors LLC now owns 860 shares of the company’s stock worth $308,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the last quarter.

iShares S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

IVV stock opened at $384.21 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $391.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $391.65. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $349.53 and a fifty-two week high of $482.07.

iShares S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

