Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Acquires 36,864 Shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 672,191 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 36,864 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.09% of Duke Energy worth $62,528,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Duke Energy by 2.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 68,521,533 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $7,651,115,000 after purchasing an additional 1,782,973 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Duke Energy by 3.8% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 44,338,703 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,753,552,000 after purchasing an additional 1,623,646 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in Duke Energy by 6.4% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 34,876,522 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,894,312,000 after purchasing an additional 2,112,764 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Duke Energy by 9.7% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,591,371 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $921,081,000 after purchasing an additional 758,883 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Duke Energy by 0.4% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 8,481,666 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $909,319,000 after purchasing an additional 29,885 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.22% of the company’s stock.

Duke Energy Stock Down 0.8 %

DUK stock opened at $102.99 on Tuesday. Duke Energy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $83.76 and a fifty-two week high of $116.33. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $98.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $101.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.77. The company has a market capitalization of $79.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.39.

Duke Energy Announces Dividend

Duke Energy ( NYSE:DUK Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The utilities provider reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by ($0.05). Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.24% and a net margin of 14.03%. The firm had revenue of $7.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.45 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.88 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 18th were issued a dividend of $1.005 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 17th. This represents a $4.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.90%. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 81.05%.

Insider Transactions at Duke Energy

In other news, EVP Steven K. Young sold 415 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.57, for a total value of $38,831.55. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 112,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,518,390.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on DUK shares. Seaport Res Ptn lowered Duke Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 21st. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Duke Energy from $98.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Duke Energy from $106.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Duke Energy from $100.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 9th. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their price objective on Duke Energy from $116.00 to $108.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $106.82.

Duke Energy Profile

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, renewable generation, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

