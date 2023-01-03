iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG) Stake Raised by Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG – Get Rating) by 18.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 656,200 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 100,149 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. owned 0.51% of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF worth $52,614,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dougherty Wealth Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 59.4% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 189 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

NASDAQ IUSG opened at $81.52 on Tuesday. iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $76.95 and a 12 month high of $116.73. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $84.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $86.56.

iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 14th were paid a dividend of $0.219 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 13th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.07%.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IUSG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.