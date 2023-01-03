Xponance Inc. Purchases 13,120 Shares of Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF)

Xponance Inc. raised its position in shares of Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF – Get Rating) by 6.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 224,218 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,120 shares during the quarter. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Regions Financial were worth $4,500,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Hudock Inc. bought a new stake in Regions Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Regions Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at about $43,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in shares of Regions Financial by 41.7% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,505 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 737 shares during the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Regions Financial by 94.4% during the 2nd quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 2,620 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 1,272 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MBM Wealth Consultants LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Regions Financial by 43.2% during the 1st quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 3,118 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 940 shares during the last quarter. 72.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

RF has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Regions Financial from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Regions Financial from $23.50 to $25.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of Regions Financial in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James downgraded shares of Regions Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 21st. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of Regions Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $24.82.

Regions Financial Trading Down 0.3 %

Regions Financial stock opened at $21.56 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $20.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.78, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81. Regions Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $18.01 and a 1 year high of $25.57. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $22.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.22.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 21st. The bank reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.81 billion. Regions Financial had a net margin of 28.34% and a return on equity of 14.13%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.66 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Regions Financial Co. will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Regions Financial Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 8th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.71%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 7th. Regions Financial’s payout ratio is currently 40.00%.

About Regions Financial

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing; deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.

