Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) Shares Acquired by Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating) by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 708,035 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 40,079 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.15% of Phillips 66 worth $57,153,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PSX. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Phillips 66 by 5.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 45,933,380 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,968,184,000 after buying an additional 2,547,765 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Phillips 66 by 2.7% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 32,668,525 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,678,492,000 after buying an additional 854,076 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in Phillips 66 by 18.9% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,264,690 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $841,602,000 after buying an additional 1,634,573 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in Phillips 66 by 62.1% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,188,087 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $620,979,000 after buying an additional 2,753,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Phillips 66 by 1.2% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,592,821 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $569,553,000 after buying an additional 80,265 shares in the last quarter. 70.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Phillips 66

In other Phillips 66 news, VP Joseph Scott Pruitt sold 600 shares of Phillips 66 stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.68, for a total value of $66,408.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 15,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,693,625.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.74% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Phillips 66 Stock Performance

PSX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Phillips 66 from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Phillips 66 to $123.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Phillips 66 from $119.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Phillips 66 from $123.00 to $134.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Wolfe Research cut Phillips 66 from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $118.21.

NYSE PSX opened at $104.08 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Phillips 66 has a 52-week low of $72.05 and a 52-week high of $113.53. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $105.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $93.44. The firm has a market cap of $49.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.76, a P/E/G ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.41.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The oil and gas company reported $6.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.98 by $1.48. Phillips 66 had a return on equity of 32.66% and a net margin of 6.18%. The firm had revenue of $48.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.68 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.18 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Phillips 66 will post 19.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Phillips 66 Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 17th were issued a $0.97 dividend. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.73%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 16th. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.75%.

About Phillips 66

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

