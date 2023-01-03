Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Raises Stake in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 222,926 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 4,680 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Danaher were worth $57,582,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bishop Rock Capital L.P. lifted its position in Danaher by 13,959.3% in the second quarter. Bishop Rock Capital L.P. now owns 3,955,166 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $15,601,000 after purchasing an additional 3,927,034 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Danaher by 2.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 51,004,840 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $14,961,250,000 after purchasing an additional 1,044,650 shares during the last quarter. Castleview Partners LLC lifted its position in Danaher by 23,726.6% in the second quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 791,996 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,124,000 after purchasing an additional 788,672 shares during the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its position in Danaher by 70.1% in the second quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 1,376,545 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $348,982,000 after purchasing an additional 567,259 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main lifted its position in Danaher by 15.2% in the second quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 3,973,559 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,007,316,000 after purchasing an additional 523,791 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.26% of the company’s stock.

Danaher Price Performance

Shares of DHR stock opened at $265.42 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $193.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.33, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.82. The business’s fifty day moving average is $261.69 and its 200 day moving average is $267.30. Danaher Co. has a twelve month low of $233.71 and a twelve month high of $331.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Danaher Announces Dividend

Danaher ( NYSE:DHR Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The conglomerate reported $2.56 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.24 by $0.32. Danaher had a return on equity of 18.33% and a net margin of 21.65%. The firm had revenue of $7.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.17 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.39 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Danaher Co. will post 10.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.38%. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.05%.

Insider Transactions at Danaher

In other news, EVP Joakim Weidemanis sold 9,508 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.60, for a total value of $2,534,832.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 71,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,061,366.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Joakim Weidemanis sold 9,508 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.60, for a total transaction of $2,534,832.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 71,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,061,366.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Georgeann Couchara sold 1,884 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.61, for a total value of $511,713.24. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,588 shares in the company, valued at $702,926.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 39,038 shares of company stock valued at $10,550,749. Insiders own 11.20% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DHR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Danaher in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $310.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Danaher from $318.00 to $302.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Danaher from $350.00 to $315.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 21st. Benchmark downgraded Danaher from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $325.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Danaher from $325.00 to $315.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $310.15.

About Danaher

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; flow cytometry, genomics, lab automation, centrifugation, particle counting and characterization; microscopes; genomics consumables; and Gene and Cell Therapy.

