Texas Permanent School Fund Purchases 5,558 Shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

Texas Permanent School Fund boosted its position in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 82,922 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,558 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $9,265,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in EOG. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group boosted its holdings in EOG Resources by 3.3% in the second quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 2,721 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $301,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in EOG Resources by 1.1% in the first quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,411 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $1,002,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton boosted its holdings in EOG Resources by 3.3% in the third quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 2,926 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $327,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in EOG Resources by 40.9% in the third quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 334 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in EOG Resources by 22.3% in the third quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 538 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.40% of the company’s stock.

Get EOG Resources alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Kenneth W. Boedeker sold 1,995 shares of EOG Resources stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.09, for a total value of $289,454.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,978 shares in the company, valued at $3,043,698.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Kenneth W. Boedeker sold 1,995 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.09, for a total transaction of $289,454.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,978 shares in the company, valued at $3,043,698.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO Lloyd W. Helms, Jr. sold 2,720 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.08, for a total value of $397,337.60. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 156,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,842,237.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 10,170 shares of company stock worth $1,459,657. 0.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

EOG Resources Stock Performance

NYSE:EOG opened at $129.52 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.62. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $135.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $121.99. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 1 year low of $88.29 and a 1 year high of $150.88. The company has a market capitalization of $76.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.17, a P/E/G ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.53.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The energy exploration company reported $3.71 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.75 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $7.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.19 billion. EOG Resources had a net margin of 29.84% and a return on equity of 35.36%. On average, analysts expect that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 14 earnings per share for the current year.

EOG Resources Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 17th will be given a $0.825 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 13th. This is a boost from EOG Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. This represents a $3.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.55%. EOG Resources’s payout ratio is 23.57%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have issued reports on EOG. StockNews.com began coverage on EOG Resources in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup raised their target price on EOG Resources from $150.00 to $160.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on EOG Resources from $179.00 to $173.00 in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on EOG Resources from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded EOG Resources from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $152.00 to $156.00 in a report on Thursday, September 15th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $155.73.

EOG Resources Company Profile

(Get Rating)

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its principal producing areas are in New Mexico and Texas in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago. As of December 31, 2021, it had total estimated net proved reserves of 3,747 million barrels of oil equivalent, including 1,548 million barrels (MMBbl) of crude oil and condensate reserves; 829 MMBbl of natural gas liquid reserves; and 8,222 billion cubic feet of natural gas reserves.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for EOG Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EOG Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.