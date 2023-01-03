Texas Permanent School Fund Trims Holdings in First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR)

Texas Permanent School Fund decreased its holdings in First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 71,297 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock after selling 347 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund owned about 0.07% of First Solar worth $9,430,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in First Solar by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,234,653 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,192,010,000 after purchasing an additional 636,492 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in First Solar by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,171,019 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $767,981,000 after purchasing an additional 68,131 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in First Solar by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,230,644 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $270,534,000 after purchasing an additional 60,266 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in First Solar by 13.3% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,773,414 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $120,822,000 after buying an additional 208,322 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in First Solar by 197.8% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,336,038 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $111,880,000 after buying an additional 887,443 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.97% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other First Solar news, Director R Craig Kennedy sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.68, for a total transaction of $75,408.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 18,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,373,843.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.54% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

First Solar Price Performance

A number of brokerages have commented on FSLR. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of First Solar from $164.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of First Solar from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $88.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on shares of First Solar in a research report on Friday, December 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $175.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of First Solar from $76.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of First Solar from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $147.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Monday, November 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $166.83.

Shares of NASDAQ FSLR opened at $149.79 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $15.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 170.22 and a beta of 1.30. First Solar, Inc. has a 52 week low of $59.60 and a 52 week high of $173.68. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $155.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $123.56. The company has a current ratio of 4.09, a quick ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The solar cell manufacturer reported ($0.46) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $629.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $747.97 million. First Solar had a net margin of 3.75% and a return on equity of 1.61%. First Solar’s revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.42 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that First Solar, Inc. will post -0.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About First Solar

First Solar, Inc provides photovoltaic (PV) solar energy solutions in the United State, Japan, France, Canada, India, Australia, and internationally. The company designs, manufactures, and sells cadmium telluride solar modules that converts sunlight into electricity. It serves developers and operators of systems, utilities, independent power producers, commercial and industrial companies, and other system owners.

