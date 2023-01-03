Texas Permanent School Fund Has $9.19 Million Stock Holdings in Wolfspeed, Inc. (NYSE:WOLF)

Texas Permanent School Fund lowered its holdings in shares of Wolfspeed, Inc. (NYSE:WOLF – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 88,917 shares of the company’s stock after selling 444 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in Wolfspeed were worth $9,190,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in WOLF. PDT Partners LLC bought a new position in Wolfspeed in the second quarter worth approximately $1,054,000. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC bought a new position in Wolfspeed in the third quarter worth approximately $258,000. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new position in Wolfspeed in the second quarter worth approximately $775,000. United Services Automobile Association bought a new position in Wolfspeed in the second quarter worth approximately $839,000. Finally, Clear Sky Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in Wolfspeed by 726.9% in the second quarter. Clear Sky Advisers LLC now owns 21,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,364,000 after acquiring an additional 18,900 shares in the last quarter.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Duy Loan T. Le purchased 2,000 shares of Wolfspeed stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 18th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $91.04 per share, for a total transaction of $182,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 29,662 shares in the company, valued at $2,700,428.48. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Wolfspeed news, Director Duy Loan T. Le bought 1,000 shares of Wolfspeed stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $77.26 per share, for a total transaction of $77,260.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,662 shares in the company, valued at $1,982,646.12. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Duy Loan T. Le bought 2,000 shares of Wolfspeed stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $91.04 per share, with a total value of $182,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 29,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,700,428.48. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Wolfspeed Price Performance

NYSE:WOLF opened at $69.04 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.97, a current ratio of 4.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $82.25. Wolfspeed, Inc. has a 1 year low of $58.07 and a 1 year high of $125.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.58 billion, a P/E ratio of -52.70 and a beta of 1.46.

Wolfspeed (NYSE:WOLF – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by ($0.01). Wolfspeed had a negative return on equity of 4.40% and a negative net margin of 18.90%. The firm had revenue of $241.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $239.76 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Wolfspeed, Inc. will post -0.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Wolfspeed from $125.00 to $106.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Wolfspeed in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Wolfspeed from $100.00 to $85.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Wolfspeed from $130.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Wolfspeed from $100.00 to $90.00 in a report on Friday, October 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $103.22.

Wolfspeed Profile

Wolfspeed, Inc operates as a powerhouse semiconductor company focuses on silicon carbide and gallium nitride (GaN) technologies Europe, China, the United States, Japan, South Korea, and internationally. It offers silicon carbide and GaN materials, including silicon carbide bare wafers, epitaxial wafers, and GaN epitaxial layers on silicon carbide wafers to manufacture products for RF, power, and other applications.

See Also

