Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) Position Increased by Texas Permanent School Fund

Texas Permanent School Fund raised its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Get Rating) by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 40,353 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,701 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and were worth $8,992,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. bought a new stake in Becton, Dickinson and during the third quarter valued at $36,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Becton, Dickinson and during the second quarter valued at $39,000. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Becton, Dickinson and during the second quarter valued at $43,000. New Millennium Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and during the second quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Coston McIsaac & Partners bought a new position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and during the second quarter worth about $44,000. Institutional investors own 87.08% of the company’s stock.

Get Becton Dickinson and alerts:

Becton, Dickinson and Price Performance

Shares of NYSE BDX opened at $254.30 on Tuesday. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a twelve month low of $215.90 and a twelve month high of $280.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company has a market capitalization of $72.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.25, a PEG ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.58. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $239.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $242.80.

Becton, Dickinson and Increases Dividend

Becton, Dickinson and ( NYSE:BDX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.73 by $0.02. Becton, Dickinson and had a net margin of 9.16% and a return on equity of 14.47%. The company had revenue of $4.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.72 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.15 EPS. Becton, Dickinson and’s revenue was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 11.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 9th were given a $0.91 dividend. This is an increase from Becton, Dickinson and’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 8th. Becton, Dickinson and’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 61.90%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently commented on BDX shares. Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Becton, Dickinson and to $255.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Becton, Dickinson and from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $255.00 to $245.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on shares of Becton, Dickinson and to $270.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Becton, Dickinson and in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Becton, Dickinson and has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $270.70.

Becton, Dickinson and Profile

(Get Rating)

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products for healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, pharmaceutical industry, and the general public worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment provides peripheral intravenous (IV) and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detections, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, and sharps disposal systems; IV medication and infusion therapy delivery systems, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing and supply management systems, and medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Becton Dickinson and Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Becton Dickinson and and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.