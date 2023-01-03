Texas Permanent School Fund Lowers Stock Position in East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC)

Texas Permanent School Fund cut its stake in shares of East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 101,347 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,221 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in East West Bancorp were worth $6,804,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in East West Bancorp by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,803,992 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,090,792,000 after purchasing an additional 86,848 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in East West Bancorp by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,568,773 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $993,183,000 after purchasing an additional 136,944 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its position in East West Bancorp by 25.0% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,774,618 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $374,195,000 after purchasing an additional 1,155,315 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. boosted its position in East West Bancorp by 20.5% during the 2nd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 3,646,609 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $236,300,000 after purchasing an additional 620,505 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in East West Bancorp by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,073,593 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $134,368,000 after purchasing an additional 119,486 shares during the period. 88.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Vice Chairman Douglas Paul Krause sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.43, for a total transaction of $362,150.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 52,435 shares in the company, valued at $3,797,867.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

East West Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of East West Bancorp stock opened at $65.90 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $9.29 billion, a PE ratio of 9.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.40. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $67.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $69.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90. East West Bancorp, Inc. has a 1 year low of $61.65 and a 1 year high of $93.51.

East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $2.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.09 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $627.36 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $621.36 million. East West Bancorp had a net margin of 44.11% and a return on equity of 17.69%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.57 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that East West Bancorp, Inc. will post 7.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

East West Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 1st were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 31st. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.43%. East West Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.63%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

EWBC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of East West Bancorp to $75.00 in a research report on Friday, September 30th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of East West Bancorp in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of East West Bancorp from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of East West Bancorp from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of East West Bancorp in a research report on Monday, December 5th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $84.00 price objective for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $81.67.

East West Bancorp Profile

(Get Rating)

East West Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following business segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, and Other. The Consumer and Business Banking segment provides financial service products and services to consumer and commercial customers through the company’s branch network in the U.S.

Further Reading

