Texas Permanent School Fund Sells 285 Shares of Life Storage, Inc. (NYSE:LSI)

Texas Permanent School Fund cut its stake in shares of Life Storage, Inc. (NYSE:LSI – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 60,692 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 285 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund owned about 0.07% of Life Storage worth $6,722,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Life Storage by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 29,045 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,243,000 after acquiring an additional 561 shares in the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. raised its stake in shares of Life Storage by 10.7% during the 2nd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 5,216 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $582,000 after purchasing an additional 505 shares during the period. CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of Life Storage by 29.4% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 682 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management SA raised its stake in shares of Life Storage by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 33,770 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,771,000 after purchasing an additional 2,221 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of Life Storage by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 240,644 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,794,000 after purchasing an additional 10,841 shares during the period. 89.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Life Storage stock opened at $98.50 on Tuesday. Life Storage, Inc. has a 52-week low of $96.95 and a 52-week high of $154.45. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $104.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $113.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.44, a P/E/G ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.30.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on LSI shares. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Life Storage from $138.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on Life Storage from $135.00 to $134.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 27th. Jefferies Financial Group cut Life Storage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. UBS Group started coverage on Life Storage in a research note on Monday, October 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $106.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their price objective on Life Storage from $144.00 to $136.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $133.90.

In other Life Storage news, CEO Joseph Saffire sold 6,130 shares of Life Storage stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.73, for a total transaction of $611,344.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 71,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,172,681.33. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Life Storage, Inc is a self-administered and self-managed equity REIT that is in the business of acquiring and managing self-storage facilities. Located in Buffalo, New York, the Company operates more than 900 storage facilities in 30 states and in the province of Ontario, Canada. The Company serves both residential and commercial storage customers with storage units rented by month.

