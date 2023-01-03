Texas Permanent School Fund Sells 704 Shares of Regal Rexnord Co. (NYSE:RRX)

Texas Permanent School Fund lessened its holdings in shares of Regal Rexnord Co. (NYSE:RRX – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 47,813 shares of the company’s stock after selling 704 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund owned about 0.07% of Regal Rexnord worth $6,711,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in Regal Rexnord by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 39,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,552,000 after purchasing an additional 2,709 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Regal Rexnord by 308.8% during the 3rd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,434,000 after buying an additional 7,719 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in Regal Rexnord by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $378,000 after buying an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new position in Regal Rexnord during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,484,000. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management grew its holdings in Regal Rexnord by 28.6% during the 3rd quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 2,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $334,000 after buying an additional 530 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Regal Rexnord alerts:

Regal Rexnord Price Performance

Shares of Regal Rexnord stock opened at $119.98 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $7.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 2.89. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $124.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $131.02. Regal Rexnord Co. has a one year low of $108.28 and a one year high of $176.91.

Regal Rexnord Announces Dividend

Regal Rexnord ( NYSE:RRX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The company reported $2.66 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.66. The firm had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.32 billion. Regal Rexnord had a return on equity of 10.91% and a net margin of 7.37%. Equities analysts expect that Regal Rexnord Co. will post 10.46 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. Regal Rexnord’s payout ratio is currently 24.56%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

RRX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Regal Rexnord in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Regal Rexnord from $165.00 to $187.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. Wolfe Research cut Regal Rexnord from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Oppenheimer cut their price target on Regal Rexnord to $180.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Regal Rexnord from $174.00 to $167.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Regal Rexnord has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $172.60.

Regal Rexnord Profile

(Get Rating)

Regal Rexnord Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells industrial powertrain solutions, power transmission components, electric motors and electronic controls, air moving products, and specialty electrical components and systems worldwide. It operates through four segments: Commercial Systems, Industrial Systems, Climate Solutions, and Motion Control Solutions.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RRX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Regal Rexnord Co. (NYSE:RRX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Regal Rexnord Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regal Rexnord and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.