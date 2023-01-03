Texas Permanent School Fund Has $6.62 Million Holdings in General Motors (NYSE:GM)

Texas Permanent School Fund lifted its holdings in General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Rating) (TSE:GMM.U) by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 206,180 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,597 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in General Motors were worth $6,616,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Urban Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of General Motors in the second quarter worth about $26,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC lifted its holdings in shares of General Motors by 76.4% in the second quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 831 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of General Motors by 85.8% in the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 613 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. Savior LLC lifted its holdings in shares of General Motors by 90.9% in the second quarter. Savior LLC now owns 945 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in General Motors by 71.2% in the 2nd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 914 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. 78.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

General Motors Stock Performance

Shares of GM stock opened at $33.64 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $47.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.33. General Motors has a 52 week low of $30.33 and a 52 week high of $67.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $37.93 and a 200-day moving average of $36.52.

General Motors Announces Dividend

General Motors ( NYSE:GM Get Rating ) (TSE:GMM.U) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The auto manufacturer reported $2.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.36. General Motors had a net margin of 6.57% and a return on equity of 14.88%. The business had revenue of $41.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.52 EPS. General Motors’s revenue was up 56.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that General Motors will post 7.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 2nd were given a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 1st. General Motors’s payout ratio is currently 6.10%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of General Motors from $78.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of General Motors from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of General Motors from $36.00 to $35.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of General Motors from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of General Motors from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.74.

About General Motors

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts and accessories in North America, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, South America, the United States, and China. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments.

