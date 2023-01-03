Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) Shares Purchased by Texas Permanent School Fund

Texas Permanent School Fund lifted its stake in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Rating) by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 21,644 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,423 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in Synopsys were worth $6,612,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SNPS. Tortoise Investment Management LLC grew its position in Synopsys by 64.7% in the second quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 84 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the period. Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its position in Synopsys by 178.1% in the second quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 89 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the period. MV Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Synopsys by 128.2% in the second quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 89 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Field & Main Bank purchased a new position in Synopsys in the second quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Synopsys in the second quarter worth approximately $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ SNPS opened at $319.29 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $48.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.68, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.20. Synopsys, Inc. has a 12-month low of $255.02 and a 12-month high of $391.17. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $318.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $324.24.

Synopsys ( NASDAQ:SNPS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.11 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. Synopsys had a net margin of 19.38% and a return on equity of 17.24%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Synopsys, Inc. will post 7.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on SNPS shares. Edward Jones started coverage on Synopsys in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on Synopsys in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Bank of America upgraded Synopsys from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $410.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, December 16th. KeyCorp raised their price target on Synopsys from $455.00 to $467.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Synopsys in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $420.00 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $420.55.

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. The company offers Fusion Design Platform that provides digital design implementation solutions; Verification Continuum Platform that provides virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

