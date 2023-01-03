Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) Stake Lessened by Texas Permanent School Fund

Texas Permanent School Fund cut its stake in Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 113,399 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,055 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund owned approximately 0.07% of Service Co. International worth $6,548,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SCI. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of Service Co. International by 1.3% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 74,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,923,000 after acquiring an additional 975 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Service Co. International by 10.2% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 11,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $760,000 after acquiring an additional 1,068 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Service Co. International by 15.6% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 6,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $448,000 after acquiring an additional 922 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Service Co. International by 2.2% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 8,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $544,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Service Co. International by 26.5% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 167,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,005,000 after buying an additional 34,981 shares in the last quarter. 84.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Service Co. International news, VP Steven A. Tidwell sold 6,705 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.28, for a total value of $471,227.40. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 52,125 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,663,345. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Service Co. International news, Director Alan R. Buckwalter III sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.64, for a total value of $1,432,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 32,326 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,315,834.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Steven A. Tidwell sold 6,705 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.28, for a total transaction of $471,227.40. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 52,125 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,663,345. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 37,005 shares of company stock valued at $2,604,736. Company insiders own 5.10% of the company’s stock.

Service Co. International Trading Down 0.9 %

Service Co. International stock opened at $69.14 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $68.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $66.38. Service Co. International has a 52 week low of $56.85 and a 52 week high of $75.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.77.

Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.17. Service Co. International had a net margin of 16.48% and a return on equity of 36.22%. The firm had revenue of $977.72 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $879.87 million. Research analysts forecast that Service Co. International will post 3.67 EPS for the current year.

Service Co. International declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, November 2nd that permits the company to repurchase $350.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to repurchase up to 3.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Service Co. International Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 15th were paid a $0.27 dividend. This is a positive change from Service Co. International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.56%. Service Co. International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.96%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SCI has been the subject of a number of research reports. Truist Financial initiated coverage on shares of Service Co. International in a report on Friday, October 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $72.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Service Co. International in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

About Service Co. International

Service Corporation International provides deathcare products and services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Funeral and Cemetery segments. Its funeral service and cemetery operations comprise funeral service locations, cemeteries, funeral service/cemetery combination locations, crematoria, and other businesses.

