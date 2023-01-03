Texas Permanent School Fund Sells 395 Shares of The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC)

Texas Permanent School Fund reduced its position in shares of The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 75,206 shares of the company’s stock after selling 395 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in Toro were worth $6,504,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Coston McIsaac & Partners bought a new stake in shares of Toro during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Castle Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Toro during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in shares of Toro by 90.4% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Toro during the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Venture Visionary Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Toro during the 2nd quarter valued at about $49,000. 85.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Toro alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on TTC. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Toro from $120.00 to $116.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 22nd. Raymond James raised Toro from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 23rd. StockNews.com cut Toro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. Finally, Northcoast Research raised Toro from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th.

Toro Stock Down 0.1 %

NYSE TTC opened at $113.20 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $110.08 and its 200 day moving average is $94.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The Toro Company has a 12 month low of $71.86 and a 12 month high of $115.57. The stock has a market cap of $11.77 billion, a PE ratio of 26.89 and a beta of 0.74.

Toro (NYSE:TTC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 21st. The company reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.02. Toro had a return on equity of 35.67% and a net margin of 9.82%. The company had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.18 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.56 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that The Toro Company will post 4.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Toro Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 28th will be given a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 27th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.20%. This is an increase from Toro’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. Toro’s payout ratio is currently 32.30%.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Blake M. Grams sold 6,199 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.01, for a total transaction of $706,747.99. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 36,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,218,141.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Toro Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Toro Company engages in the designing, manufacturing, marketing, and selling professional and residential equipment worldwide. The company's Professional segment offers turf and landscape equipment products, including sports fields and grounds mowing and maintenance equipment, golf course mowing and maintenance equipment, landscape contractor mowing equipment, landscape creation and renovation equipment, and other maintenance equipment; rental, specialty, and underground construction equipment; and snow and ice management equipment, such as snowplows, brush, snow thrower attachment, salt and sand spreaders, and related parts and accessories for light and medium duty trucks, utility task vehicles, skid steers, and front-end loaders.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Toro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.