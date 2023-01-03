Texas Permanent School Fund Has $6.48 Million Stake in Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY)

Texas Permanent School Fund decreased its position in shares of Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY – Get Rating) by 10.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 105,440 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 12,159 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in Occidental Petroleum were worth $6,479,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of OXY. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. bought a new position in shares of Occidental Petroleum during the 1st quarter worth about $334,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its holdings in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 27.6% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 12,387 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $703,000 after purchasing an additional 2,683 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 388.1% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 15,560 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $881,000 after purchasing an additional 12,372 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 149,272 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $8,470,000 after purchasing an additional 1,768 shares during the period. Finally, Meridian Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Occidental Petroleum in the first quarter valued at about $1,206,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.45% of the company’s stock.

Occidental Petroleum Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE OXY opened at $62.99 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $68.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $65.43. Occidental Petroleum Co. has a fifty-two week low of $28.75 and a fifty-two week high of $77.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.24, a P/E/G ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

Occidental Petroleum Announces Dividend

Occidental Petroleum ( NYSE:OXY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 8th. The oil and gas producer reported $2.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.48 by ($0.04). Occidental Petroleum had a net margin of 35.11% and a return on equity of 59.90%. The business had revenue of $9.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.35 billion. On average, analysts predict that Occidental Petroleum Co. will post 9.68 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 12th will be paid a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 9th. Occidental Petroleum’s payout ratio is presently 4.33%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently weighed in on OXY. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Occidental Petroleum in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $73.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $84.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Occidental Petroleum from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $59.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $84.00 to $81.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $77.35.

About Occidental Petroleum

(Get Rating)

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. It operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing.

Featured Articles

