Everi Holdings Inc. (NYSE:EVRI) Shares Purchased by Ziegler Capital Management LLC

Ziegler Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Everi Holdings Inc. (NYSE:EVRI – Get Rating) by 3.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 495,071 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 17,069 shares during the period. Ziegler Capital Management LLC owned 0.55% of Everi worth $8,030,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. West Branch Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Everi in the 2nd quarter worth about $44,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Everi during the 2nd quarter valued at about $65,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Everi by 7,296.6% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,364 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 4,305 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Everi by 34.6% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 9,967 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $209,000 after buying an additional 2,563 shares during the period. Finally, Prelude Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Everi by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 11,169 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $182,000 after buying an additional 924 shares during the period. 87.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered Everi from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.75.

Shares of NYSE EVRI opened at $14.35 on Tuesday. Everi Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.52 and a fifty-two week high of $24.23. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $16.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.45. The firm has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a PE ratio of 7.88 and a beta of 2.35.

Everi Holdings Inc provides entertainment and technology solutions for the casino and digital gaming industries in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Europe, the Caribbean, Central America, and Asia. It operates in two segments, Games and FinTech. The company offers local and wide-area progressive gaming products, such as classic mechanical reel games and video reel games, as well as TournEvent, a slot tournament terminal and system machine; and sells player terminals, licenses, game content, and related equipment.

