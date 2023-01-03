Ziegler Capital Management LLC Purchases 58,566 Shares of The Shyft Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHYF)

Ziegler Capital Management LLC raised its position in The Shyft Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHYF – Get Rating) by 17.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 391,329 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 58,566 shares during the period. Ziegler Capital Management LLC owned about 1.12% of The Shyft Group worth $7,995,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SHYF. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Shyft Group by 49.1% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 575 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its stake in shares of The Shyft Group by 548.0% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 1,485 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of The Shyft Group by 25.2% in the 1st quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,000 after purchasing an additional 1,405 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in shares of The Shyft Group by 15.2% in the 2nd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 7,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $367,000 after purchasing an additional 984 shares during the period. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of The Shyft Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $142,000. 80.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get The Shyft Group alerts:

The Shyft Group Stock Performance

SHYF stock opened at $24.86 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $24.18 and its 200-day moving average is $23.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a market cap of $871.84 million, a P/E ratio of 22.81 and a beta of 1.75. The Shyft Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $17.66 and a twelve month high of $51.34.

The Shyft Group Dividend Announcement

The Shyft Group ( NASDAQ:SHYF Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $286.08 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $279.70 million. The Shyft Group had a return on equity of 15.42% and a net margin of 3.91%. Equities research analysts forecast that The Shyft Group, Inc. will post 0.97 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 16th were paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 15th. The Shyft Group’s payout ratio is presently 18.35%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Stephen K. Guillaume sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.51, for a total transaction of $367,650.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 63,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,544,473.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 2.26% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About The Shyft Group

(Get Rating)

The Shyft Group, Inc manufactures and assembles specialty vehicles for the commercial vehicle and recreational vehicle industries in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Fleet Vehicles and Services, and Specialty Vehicles. The Fleet Vehicles and Services segment manufactures and sells commercial vehicles used in the e-commerce/last mile/parcel delivery, beverage and grocery delivery, laundry and linen, mobile retail, and trades and construction industries.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for The Shyft Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Shyft Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.