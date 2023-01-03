Ziegler Capital Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA)

Ziegler Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA – Get Rating) by 21.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 41,341 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 7,267 shares during the quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.16% of Saia worth $7,855,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Saia by 98.5% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,102 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $771,000 after buying an additional 2,036 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. boosted its position in shares of Saia by 5.5% in the second quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 4,365 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $821,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Saia by 4.0% in the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,566 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,422,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board boosted its position in shares of Saia by 146.6% in the second quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 10,275 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,932,000 after purchasing an additional 6,108 shares during the period. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Saia by 15.1% in the second quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 1,416 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $266,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the period.

A number of research firms have weighed in on SAIA. StockNews.com lowered shares of Saia from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 29th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Saia from $195.00 to $185.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Saia from $245.00 to $235.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Saia from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Saia from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $216.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $256.93.

Saia stock opened at $209.68 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $5.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.52, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.45. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $224.00 and its 200 day moving average is $212.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Saia, Inc. has a 52-week low of $168.03 and a 52-week high of $342.99.

Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The transportation company reported $3.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.68 by ($0.01). Saia had a net margin of 13.09% and a return on equity of 26.58%. The business had revenue of $729.56 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $718.75 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Saia, Inc. will post 13.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Saia, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a transportation company in North America. The company provides less-than-truckload services for shipments between 400 and 10,000 pounds; and other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited, and logistics services. As of December 31, 2021, it operated 176 owned and leased facilities; and owned approximately 5,600 tractors and 19,300 trailers.

