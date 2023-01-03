Ziegler Capital Management LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI)

Ziegler Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI – Get Rating) by 19.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 152,204 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 24,720 shares during the quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC owned 0.24% of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet worth $7,854,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of OLLI. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new stake in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. CWM LLC grew its position in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 138.4% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 615 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 357 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 81.1% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 632 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JAT Capital Mgmt LP acquired a new position in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $105,000.

Shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet stock opened at $46.84 on Tuesday. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $37.67 and a 1-year high of $72.27. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $53.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $57.89. The company has a market capitalization of $2.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.23, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.91.

Several research analysts have recently commented on OLLI shares. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $50.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $55.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $40.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Friday, September 16th. StockNews.com lowered Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $75.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.40.

Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc operates as a retailer of brand name merchandise. The company offers housewares, bed and bath, food, floor coverings, health and beauty aids, books and stationery, toys, and electronics; and other products, including hardware, candy, clothing, sporting goods, pet and lawn, and garden products.

