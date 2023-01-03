Ziegler Capital Management LLC Reduces Stock Position in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN)

Ziegler Capital Management LLC reduced its holdings in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,012 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 993 shares during the period. Ziegler Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Align Technology were worth $7,665,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE lifted its holdings in shares of Align Technology by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 1,539 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $364,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Align Technology by 14.2% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 345 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Align Technology by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 7,188 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,701,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Align Technology by 27.3% in the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 224 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gryphon Financial Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Align Technology by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC now owns 1,050 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $248,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. 84.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Align Technology stock opened at $210.90 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $196.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $229.60. Align Technology, Inc. has a 52-week low of $172.05 and a 52-week high of $674.89. The company has a market cap of $16.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.60, a PEG ratio of 29.52 and a beta of 1.59.

Align Technology ( NASDAQ:ALGN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by ($0.95). Align Technology had a return on equity of 14.39% and a net margin of 13.22%. The firm had revenue of $890.35 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $973.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.28 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Align Technology, Inc. will post 5.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Joseph M. Hogan bought 10,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $188.58 per share, with a total value of $1,998,948.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 185,401 shares in the company, valued at $34,962,920.58. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Warren S. Thaler bought 1,050 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $191.21 per share, with a total value of $200,770.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 30,666 shares in the company, valued at $5,863,645.86. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Joseph M. Hogan bought 10,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $188.58 per share, for a total transaction of $1,998,948.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 185,401 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,962,920.58. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.64% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Align Technology from $310.00 to $260.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Align Technology from $250.00 to $165.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Align Technology from $325.00 to $265.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Align Technology from $300.00 to $230.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Align Technology from $402.00 to $314.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $298.00.

Align Technology, Inc, a medical device company, designs, manufactures, and markets Invisalign clear aligners and iTero intraoral scanners and services for orthodontists and general practitioner dentists, and restorative and aesthetic dentistry. It operates in two segments, Clear Aligner; and Scanners and Services.

