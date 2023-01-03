Ziegler Capital Management LLC Increases Stock Position in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI)

Ziegler Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 156,346 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,816 shares during the period. Ziegler Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Johnson Controls International were worth $7,695,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 6.0% during the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 3,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 8.8% during the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 2,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH lifted its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 0.7% during the third quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH now owns 31,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,534,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 48.3% during the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 654 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the period. Finally, SOL Capital Management CO lifted its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 2.7% during the second quarter. SOL Capital Management CO now owns 8,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $410,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the period. 88.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Johnson Controls International Trading Down 0.7 %

NYSE:JCI opened at $64.00 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $43.95 billion, a PE ratio of 28.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Johnson Controls International plc has a 52-week low of $45.52 and a 52-week high of $81.77. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $64.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $56.52.

Johnson Controls International Dividend Announcement

Johnson Controls International ( NYSE:JCI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.99. The business had revenue of $6.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.78 billion. Johnson Controls International had a return on equity of 11.83% and a net margin of 6.06%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Johnson Controls International plc will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Investors of record on Monday, December 19th will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 16th. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 63.35%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently weighed in on JCI. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Johnson Controls International from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Barclays raised their target price on Johnson Controls International from $66.00 to $73.00 in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Johnson Controls International from $53.00 to $61.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Johnson Controls International from $68.00 to $76.00 in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, TheStreet raised Johnson Controls International from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Johnson Controls International has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.57.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Michael J. Ellis sold 28,825 shares of Johnson Controls International stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.15, for a total transaction of $1,877,948.75. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 8,101 shares in the company, valued at approximately $527,780.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Michael J. Ellis sold 1,194 shares of Johnson Controls International stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.16, for a total transaction of $78,995.04. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 11,902 shares in the company, valued at approximately $787,436.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael J. Ellis sold 28,825 shares of Johnson Controls International stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.15, for a total value of $1,877,948.75. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 8,101 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $527,780.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Johnson Controls International

Johnson Controls International plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, commissioning, and retrofitting building products and systems in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Get Rating).

