Ziegler Capital Management LLC Has $7.57 Million Position in ESCO Technologies Inc. (NYSE:ESE)

Ziegler Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of ESCO Technologies Inc. (NYSE:ESE – Get Rating) by 31.7% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 103,082 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,804 shares during the quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC’s holdings in ESCO Technologies were worth $7,570,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of ESCO Technologies by 45.6% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,265 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $158,000 after buying an additional 709 shares during the period. KBC Group NV acquired a new position in shares of ESCO Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $212,000. OLD National Bancorp IN grew its position in shares of ESCO Technologies by 11.2% in the 2nd quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 3,485 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $238,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares during the period. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of ESCO Technologies by 26.5% in the 2nd quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,675 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $251,000 after purchasing an additional 770 shares during the period. Finally, PDT Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of ESCO Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $319,000. 93.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on ESE shares. StockNews.com upgraded ESCO Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Stephens boosted their price objective on ESCO Technologies from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 21st.

ESCO Technologies Trading Down 1.0 %

NYSE ESE opened at $87.54 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.70 and a beta of 1.08. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $89.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $80.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.80. ESCO Technologies Inc. has a 52 week low of $60.03 and a 52 week high of $96.69.

ESCO Technologies (NYSE:ESE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 17th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $256.50 million for the quarter. ESCO Technologies had a return on equity of 8.13% and a net margin of 9.60%. As a group, analysts anticipate that ESCO Technologies Inc. will post 3.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ESCO Technologies Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 4th. ESCO Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.13%.

ESCO Technologies Company Profile

ESCO Technologies Inc produces and supplies engineered products and systems for industrial and commercial markets worldwide. It operates through Aerospace & Defense, Utility Solutions Group, and RF Shielding and Test segments. The Aerospace & Defense segment designs and manufactures filtration products, including hydraulic filter elements and fluid control devices used in commercial aerospace applications; filter mechanisms used in micro-propulsion devices for satellites; and custom designed filters for manned aircraft and submarines.

