Ziegler Capital Management LLC Reduces Stake in Chesapeake Utilities Co. (NYSE:CPK)

Ziegler Capital Management LLC lowered its position in Chesapeake Utilities Co. (NYSE:CPK – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 64,629 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,084 shares during the period. Ziegler Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.36% of Chesapeake Utilities worth $7,458,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in shares of Chesapeake Utilities by 100.0% during the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 600 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Chesapeake Utilities by 1,370.3% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,088 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $140,000 after acquiring an additional 1,014 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chesapeake Utilities during the second quarter valued at approximately $142,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Chesapeake Utilities during the second quarter valued at approximately $142,000. Finally, LS Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chesapeake Utilities during the second quarter valued at approximately $150,000. Institutional investors own 74.23% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Chesapeake Utilities from $110.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Guggenheim reduced their price objective on shares of Chesapeake Utilities from $136.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Chesapeake Utilities in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Insider Activity

Chesapeake Utilities Price Performance

In other Chesapeake Utilities news, Director Lila A. Jaber purchased 421 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $118.06 per share, with a total value of $49,703.26. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 2,968 shares in the company, valued at $350,402.08. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Corporate insiders own 2.58% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CPK opened at $118.18 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $117.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $123.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Chesapeake Utilities Co. has a 12-month low of $105.79 and a 12-month high of $146.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.32 and a beta of 0.58.

Chesapeake Utilities (NYSE:CPK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.21). The firm had revenue of $131.05 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $126.50 million. Chesapeake Utilities had a return on equity of 10.59% and a net margin of 13.21%. Analysts forecast that Chesapeake Utilities Co. will post 4.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chesapeake Utilities Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.535 per share. This represents a $2.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th. Chesapeake Utilities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.03%.

Chesapeake Utilities Profile

Chesapeake Utilities Corporation operates as an energy delivery company. The company operates through two segments, Regulated Energy and Unregulated Energy. The Regulated Energy segment engages in the natural gas distribution operations in central and southern Delaware, Maryland's eastern shore, and Florida; regulated natural gas transmission in the Delmarva Peninsula and Florida; and regulated electric distribution in northeast and northwest Florida.

