Ziegler Capital Management LLC Reduces Holdings in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Ziegler Capital Management LLC lessened its position in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) by 36.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,283 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,475 shares during the period. Ziegler Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Booking were worth $7,038,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BKNG. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Booking by 37.2% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 64,317 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $151,044,000 after buying an additional 17,432 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its position in shares of Booking by 92.7% during the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 505 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,186,000 after buying an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC lifted its position in shares of Booking by 37.8% during the 1st quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC now owns 197 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $463,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Booking by 40.6% during the 1st quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 45 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 13 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its holdings in Booking by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 957 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,247,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.23% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Radakovich Lynn Vojvodich sold 35 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,966.84, for a total transaction of $68,839.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 758 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,490,864.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Booking Price Performance

Shares of Booking stock opened at $2,015.28 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $78.17 billion, a PE ratio of 33.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.26. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1,958.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $1,887.77. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,616.85 and a 12 month high of $2,715.66.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $53.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $49.40 by $3.63. Booking had a return on equity of 81.11% and a net margin of 15.23%. The business had revenue of $6.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.92 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $37.70 EPS. Booking’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 95.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently issued reports on BKNG shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Booking from $2,300.00 to $2,350.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. JMP Securities dropped their price objective on Booking from $2,300.00 to $2,250.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Barclays increased their price objective on Booking from $2,370.00 to $2,430.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on Booking from $2,700.00 to $2,250.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 6th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Booking from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Booking has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,424.85.

Booking Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

Further Reading

