Ziegler Capital Management LLC Boosts Stake in Papa John’s International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA)

Ziegler Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Papa John’s International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA – Get Rating) by 17.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 105,492 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 15,833 shares during the quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Papa John’s International were worth $7,385,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Venture Visionary Partners LLC purchased a new position in Papa John’s International during the second quarter worth about $25,000. CWM LLC grew its position in Papa John’s International by 20.2% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 874 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in shares of Papa John’s International by 17.6% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Papa John’s International in the 3rd quarter worth about $108,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Papa John’s International by 117.3% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 670 shares in the last quarter. 99.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Papa John's International alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Papa John’s International in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Papa John’s International from $123.00 to $97.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Papa John’s International from $94.00 to $82.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 3rd. BTIG Research cut their price objective on Papa John’s International from $130.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 7th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price objective on Papa John’s International to $80.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $104.15.

Papa John’s International Price Performance

PZZA opened at $82.31 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $81.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $81.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.55, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.13. Papa John’s International, Inc. has a one year low of $66.74 and a one year high of $136.00.

Papa John’s International (NASDAQ:PZZA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.05). Papa John’s International had a negative return on equity of 49.32% and a net margin of 3.27%. The firm had revenue of $510.51 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $511.17 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Papa John’s International, Inc. will post 2.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Papa John’s International Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 14th were given a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 10th. Papa John’s International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 88.89%.

Papa John’s International Profile

(Get Rating)

Papa John's International, Inc operates and franchises pizza delivery and carryout restaurants under the Papa John's trademark in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Domestic Company-Owned Restaurants, North America Commissaries, North America Franchising, and International Operations.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PZZA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Papa John’s International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Papa John's International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Papa John's International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.