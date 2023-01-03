Viavi Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAV) Shares Sold by Ziegler Capital Management LLC

Ziegler Capital Management LLC lessened its position in Viavi Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAV – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 564,501 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 15,675 shares during the period. Ziegler Capital Management LLC owned about 0.25% of Viavi Solutions worth $7,367,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Viavi Solutions in the second quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Viavi Solutions by 22.2% in the second quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 84,527 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,118,000 after buying an additional 15,347 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Viavi Solutions in the second quarter valued at approximately $457,000. Thompson Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Viavi Solutions by 2.6% in the second quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. now owns 289,921 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,836,000 after buying an additional 7,278 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinz Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Viavi Solutions in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,131,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.87% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. B. Riley downgraded shares of Viavi Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $21.00 to $14.50 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Rosenblatt Securities assumed coverage on shares of Viavi Solutions in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Viavi Solutions in a report on Thursday, December 1st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $12.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Viavi Solutions from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Viavi Solutions from $16.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.93.

Viavi Solutions Price Performance

VIAV opened at $10.51 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.52, a current ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. Viavi Solutions Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.99 and a 52-week high of $18.14. The company has a 50 day moving average of $11.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.11. The company has a market cap of $2.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.44 and a beta of 0.75.

Viavi Solutions (NASDAQ:VIAV – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $310.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $325.65 million. Viavi Solutions had a net margin of 8.07% and a return on equity of 24.73%. On average, analysts expect that Viavi Solutions Inc. will post 0.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Oleg Khaykin sold 7,872 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.90, for a total value of $85,804.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 889,741 shares in the company, valued at $9,698,176.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last three months, insiders sold 72,804 shares of company stock worth $803,713. 1.57% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Viavi Solutions Profile

(Get Rating)

Viavi Solutions Inc provides network test, monitoring, and assurance solutions for communications service providers, enterprises, network equipment manufacturers, original equipment manufacturers, government, and avionics customers in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

See Also

