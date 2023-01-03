Ziegler Capital Management LLC Decreases Position in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF)

Ziegler Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 239,074 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,270 shares during the quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida were worth $7,227,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 24.8% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,659 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida in the 1st quarter valued at $60,000. Godsey & Gibb Associates acquired a new stake in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida in the 2nd quarter valued at $66,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 52.1% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,973 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 1,018 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:SBCF opened at $31.19 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $31.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.62. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida has a 12 month low of $29.05 and a 12 month high of $39.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.99 and a beta of 1.09.

Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida ( NASDAQ:SBCF Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.14). Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida had a return on equity of 9.80% and a net margin of 30.14%. The company had revenue of $104.39 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $105.57 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida will post 1.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 14th. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida’s payout ratio is currently 34.87%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from $41.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Hovde Group reduced their price objective on shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida to $34.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th.

Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida operates as the bank holding company for Seacoast National Bank that provides financial services to retail and commercial customers in Florida. It offers commercial and retail banking, wealth management, and mortgage services; and brokerage and annuity services.

