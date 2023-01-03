Ziegler Capital Management LLC Makes New $7.42 Million Investment in Belden Inc. (NYSE:BDC)

Ziegler Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Belden Inc. (NYSE:BDC – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 123,705 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,424,000. Ziegler Capital Management LLC owned about 0.28% of Belden at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BDC. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in Belden by 41.3% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 411,285 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $21,482,000 after acquiring an additional 120,294 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its position in Belden by 7.5% during the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,462,493 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $77,906,000 after acquiring an additional 102,396 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Belden by 394.6% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 105,849 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,864,000 after buying an additional 84,450 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in shares of Belden by 39.8% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 277,123 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $15,376,000 after buying an additional 78,923 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Belden by 71.5% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 165,563 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,820,000 after buying an additional 69,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.88% of the company’s stock.

Get Belden alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Belden from $77.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Belden from $67.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Belden in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $86.00 price objective for the company. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Belden in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $83.00.

Belden Price Performance

Belden stock opened at $71.90 on Tuesday. Belden Inc. has a 1 year low of $47.89 and a 1 year high of $82.83. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $75.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $66.92. The company has a market cap of $3.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.33 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 2.54.

Belden (NYSE:BDC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.20. Belden had a net margin of 5.53% and a return on equity of 26.35%. The firm had revenue of $670.49 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $634.29 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.31 earnings per share. Belden’s revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Belden Inc. will post 6.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Belden Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.28%. Belden’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.21%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Belden news, Director Jonathan C. Klein sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.82, for a total transaction of $79,820.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 14,053 shares in the company, valued at $1,121,710.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Belden Profile

(Get Rating)

Belden Inc provides portfolio of signal transmission solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates in two segments, Enterprise Solutions and Industrial Solutions. The Enterprise Solutions segment offers copper cable and connectivity solutions, fiber cable and connectivity solutions, interconnect panels, racks and enclosures, and signal extension and matrix switching systems for use in applications, such as local area networks, data centers, access control, 5G, fiber, and home and building automation.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BDC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Belden Inc. (NYSE:BDC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Belden Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Belden and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.