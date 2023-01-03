Black Hills Co. (NYSE:BKH) Shares Sold by Ziegler Capital Management LLC

Ziegler Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Black Hills Co. (NYSE:BKH – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 101,702 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 818 shares during the period. Ziegler Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Black Hills were worth $6,888,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BKH. Alps Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Black Hills during the 2nd quarter worth $324,000. Aviva PLC grew its holdings in Black Hills by 75.3% during the 2nd quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 14,788 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,076,000 after acquiring an additional 6,350 shares in the last quarter. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC grew its holdings in Black Hills by 10.8% during the 3rd quarter. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC now owns 10,780 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $730,000 after acquiring an additional 1,050 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Black Hills by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 50,340 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,663,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Black Hills during the 2nd quarter worth $71,000. 88.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have weighed in on BKH shares. Bank of America lowered shares of Black Hills from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $87.00 to $66.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Siebert Williams Shank raised their price objective on shares of Black Hills to $84.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. StockNews.com raised shares of Black Hills from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, December 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Black Hills from $65.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th.

Black Hills stock opened at $70.34 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $68.29 and its 200-day moving average is $71.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.88. Black Hills Co. has a 1 year low of $59.08 and a 1 year high of $80.95. The company has a market cap of $4.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.63, a PEG ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.53.

Black Hills (NYSE:BKH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $462.60 million during the quarter. Black Hills had a return on equity of 8.70% and a net margin of 11.07%. On average, equities analysts expect that Black Hills Co. will post 4.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, November 17th were given a $0.625 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 16th. This is an increase from Black Hills’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.55%. Black Hills’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 62.66%.

Black Hills Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as an electric and natural gas utility company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Electric Utilities and Gas Utilities. The Electric Utilities segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 218,000 electric utility customers in Colorado, Montana, South Dakota, and Wyoming; and owns and operates 1,481.5 megawatts of generation capacity and 8,892 miles of electric transmission and distribution lines.

