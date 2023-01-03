PagerDuty, Inc. (NYSE:PD) Stock Holdings Increased by Ziegler Capital Management LLC

Ziegler Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in PagerDuty, Inc. (NYSE:PD – Get Rating) by 25.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 295,177 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 59,622 shares during the quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC owned 0.33% of PagerDuty worth $6,809,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PD. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in PagerDuty in the second quarter worth approximately $85,000. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PagerDuty by 15.2% during the second quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $359,000 after acquiring an additional 1,910 shares during the period. Transatlantique Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of PagerDuty during the second quarter valued at $389,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its holdings in shares of PagerDuty by 18.3% during the second quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 94,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,353,000 after acquiring an additional 14,692 shares during the period. Finally, Seaport Global Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of PagerDuty during the second quarter valued at $89,000. 90.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PagerDuty Stock Performance

Shares of PagerDuty stock opened at $26.56 on Tuesday. PagerDuty, Inc. has a 12-month low of $19.51 and a 12-month high of $38.75. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The business’s 50 day moving average is $23.94 and its 200-day moving average is $24.80.

Insider Buying and Selling

PagerDuty ( NYSE:PD Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, December 1st. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $94.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $92.77 million. PagerDuty had a negative return on equity of 47.15% and a negative net margin of 38.11%. On average, equities research analysts predict that PagerDuty, Inc. will post -1.3 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CRO Dave Justice sold 2,186 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.60, for a total transaction of $58,147.60. Following the transaction, the executive now directly owns 397,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,583,102.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other PagerDuty news, CRO Dave Justice sold 2,186 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.60, for a total value of $58,147.60. Following the transaction, the executive now directly owns 397,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,583,102.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Howard Wilson sold 20,615 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.97, for a total value of $535,371.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 472,793 shares in the company, valued at $12,278,434.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 73,712 shares of company stock valued at $1,873,179. 8.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently commented on PD shares. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on PagerDuty from $35.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on PagerDuty from $38.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 28th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on PagerDuty from $35.00 to $30.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on PagerDuty from $32.00 to $31.00 in a report on Monday, December 5th. Finally, Craig Hallum cut their target price on PagerDuty to $32.00 in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.38.

About PagerDuty

PagerDuty, Inc operates a digital operations management platform in the United States, Japan, and internationally. Its digital operations management platform collects data digital signals from virtually any software-enabled system or device, and leverage powerful machine learning to correlate, process, and predict opportunities and issues.

Featured Articles

