Ziegler Capital Management LLC Has $6.51 Million Position in NuVasive, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVA)

Ziegler Capital Management LLC lowered its position in shares of NuVasive, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVA – Get Rating) by 3.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 148,693 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 5,644 shares during the quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC owned 0.29% of NuVasive worth $6,514,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in NuVasive during the second quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of NuVasive by 28.3% in the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,347 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 297 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of NuVasive in the third quarter valued at approximately $105,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of NuVasive by 85.7% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,108 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $120,000 after buying an additional 973 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of NuVasive by 76.4% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,175 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $123,000 after buying an additional 942 shares during the period.

NuVasive Stock Up 2.1 %

Shares of NUVA opened at $41.24 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $39.95 and its 200-day moving average is $44.79. NuVasive, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $35.17 and a fifty-two week high of $60.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.72.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NuVasive ( NASDAQ:NUVA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 9th. The medical device company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $295.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $298.76 million. NuVasive had a negative net margin of 1.70% and a positive return on equity of 12.49%. The company’s revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.32 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that NuVasive, Inc. will post 2.04 EPS for the current year.

NUVA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of NuVasive in a report on Monday, October 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $53.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of NuVasive from $63.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of NuVasive to $46.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of NuVasive in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of NuVasive from $60.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $51.62.

NuVasive Company Profile

NuVasive, Inc, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and sells procedural solutions for spine surgery. It provides surgical access instruments, including Maxcess integrated split-blade retractor system that enable less-invasive surgical techniques by minimizing soft tissue disruption during spine surgery; specialized spinal implants to advance spinal fusion by enhancing the osseointegration and biomechanical properties of implant materials, including porous titanium and porous polyetheretherketone; and fixation system that facilitates the preservation and restoration of patient alignment.

