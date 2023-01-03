Ziegler Capital Management LLC Sells 79,214 Shares of Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO)

Ziegler Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO – Get Rating) by 25.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 227,553 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 79,214 shares during the quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC owned about 0.29% of Steven Madden worth $6,069,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Steven Madden by 232.1% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 949,678 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $30,589,000 after purchasing an additional 663,711 shares during the period. KBC Group NV bought a new stake in Steven Madden during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $216,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its stake in Steven Madden by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 64,888 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,090,000 after purchasing an additional 3,399 shares during the period. Duality Advisers LP bought a new stake in shares of Steven Madden in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $859,000. Finally, Bridgewater Associates LP bought a new stake in shares of Steven Madden in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $4,713,000. Institutional investors own 95.30% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Steven Madden in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Citigroup dropped their target price on Steven Madden from $36.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 21st. CL King raised Steven Madden from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. StockNews.com began coverage on Steven Madden in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Wedbush cut Steven Madden from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $43.00 to $29.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.71.

Steven Madden Price Performance

SHOO stock opened at $31.96 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $32.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.53. Steven Madden, Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $26.36 and a fifty-two week high of $49.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.11 and a beta of 1.11.

Steven Madden (NASDAQ:SHOO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The textile maker reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79. Steven Madden had a return on equity of 30.37% and a net margin of 11.22%. The firm had revenue of $556.64 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $532.33 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Steven Madden, Ltd. will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Steven Madden Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 16th were given a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 15th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.63%. Steven Madden’s payout ratio is 26.58%.

Steven Madden Company Profile

Steven Madden, Ltd. designs, sources, markets, and sells fashion-forward branded and private label footwear, accessories, and apparel for women, men, and children in the United States and internationally. Its Wholesale Footwear segment provides footwear under the Steve Madden, Steven by Steve Madden, Madden Girl, BB Dakota, Dolce Vita, DV Dolce Vita, Betsey Johnson, GREATS, Blondo, Anne Klein, Mad Love, Superga, Madden NYC, and COOL Planet brands, as well as private label footwear.

